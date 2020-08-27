HARDIN — Mathew M. Zini, age 58, of Hardin, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:36 p.m.

He was born on June 26, 1962, the son of John and Pauline Moore Zini. On Dec. 31, 2003 Mathew married Julie Grable in Edwardville, Illinois.

Mathew was good hearted, hard working and would give you the shirt off his back. He loved the outdoors, and hunting deer and duck as well as fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Julie of Hardin; a son, Chad Zini (Holly) of Edwardsville; a grandson, Osiris Zini of Edwardsville; and six siblings, Ned Zini of Bethalto, Illinois, John Zini II (Brenda) of Rosewood Heights, Illinois, Tim Zini of Brighton, Illinois, Jeannie Tarter (Rick) of Alton, Illinois, Sharon Keith (Richard) of Alton, and Mary Stacks (Brian) of Alton.

Mathew was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters and a brother-in-law, Nancy Zini (Gary) and Linda Ellen Zini.

Due to the new COVID-19 restrictions in the State of Illinois on social distancing the service is limited to 25 people or less at a time inside the funeral home.

A visitation is going to be held on Monday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral Services will be private. Masks are required.

Memorials may be made to the family.

