Mathilda Raymer

FLORIDA - Mathilda (Hilda ) Raymer Passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. She was born Jan. 14, 1940 in Heiligenstadt, Germany.

She was the daughter of Alfons Julino & Mathilde (Meyer) Julino, both deceased.

Mathilda is survived by 3 daughters. Pamela Ferguson of Granite City, Illinois, Catherine (Michael) Patton of Largo, Florida, & MelIssa Darr, of E. Alton, Illinois.

She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are 3 siblings. Per her wishes, she was cremated.

Also, a gathering of friends will be held at a later date in Alton.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
