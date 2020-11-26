1/
Mathilda Raymer
LARGO, Florida — Mathilda (Julino) Raymer, 80, died Friday, July 3, 2020.

She was born Jan. 14, 1940, in Heiligenstadt, Germany.

She was the daughter of Alfons Julino and Mathilde (Meyer) Julino, both deceased.

Mathilda is survived by three daughters: Pamela Ferguson, of Granite City, Catherine (Michael) Patton, of Largo, Florida, and Melissa Darr, of East Alton.

She is also survived by six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are three siblings.

Per her wishes, she was cremated. A small gathering has been arranged from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at Wood River Township Hall, 49 S. Ninth St., East Alton.



Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
