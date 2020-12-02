COTTAGE HILLS — Matthew E. Devers, 50, of Cottage Hills, Illinois, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:03 p.m. at his residence.

He was born on Nov. 8, 1970 in Chicago, Illinois, he son of Thomas and Sally (Boxleitner) Devers.

Matthew was the President of Local 44 out of Collinsville, Illinois.

He enjoyed bonfires, grilling, spending time with and having a few drinks with his friends and family.

He is survived by his girlfriend, Kimberly Bernhardt and her brothers, Chad (Melissa) Bernhardt and Ryan (Traci) Bernhardt; his parents, Thomas and Sally; his children, Gage (Becca) Devers of Cottage Hills, Jacob (Anna-Maria) Dustmann of Prairietown, Illinois, and Lenze (C.J.) Strohkirch of Cottage Hills; a sister, Cynthia (Lindell) Hughes of Florida; a brother, Thomas (Janet) Devers, Jr.; a grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial will be held by the family at a later date with Pastor Terry McKinzie officiating.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials can be made to his children.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.