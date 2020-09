Or Copy this URL to Share

FIDELITY — Matthew Eugene Grizzle, 28, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Visitation is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Crawford Funeral Home. Private funeral is Friday, Sept. 2, burial at Maple Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to the Scoliosis Foundation at St. Louis Children's Hospital. www.crawfordfunerals.com.



