Matthew Korte

ARIZONA — Matthew Thomas Korte, age 61, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Prescott, Arizona, on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

He was born on Nov. 18, 1958 in Alton, Illinois, to George T. Korte and Mary E. (Hentrich) Korte. He graduated from Southwestern High School in 1977.

From his early youth Matthew was an extremely talented mechanic. From Illinois to California and ultimately Arizona, Matthew enjoyed large and small engine repair, especially ATVs, motorcycles, and marine, eventually running his own business. He was also a skilled carpenter and handyman extraordinaire, often volunteering his services and knowledge to his family, friends & neighbors.

There was truly nothing that he couldn't fix. He loved fishing, canoeing, mechanics, and spending time with family and loved ones.

His calm demeanor provided a sense of security and love to all those blessed to be around him. In Matthew's passing, our world lost one of the most loving and giving souls.

Matthew was preceded in death by his father, George T. Korte.

He is survived by his wife Susan (Taylor) Korte; children, Anna Korte and Susanne Korte; grandson, Xander; step-children, Jason Stewart and Amy Lukavics; his mother, Mary Korte; and eight siblings, Jeffery, Timothy, Steven, Catherine, Ann (Korte) Vay, Barbara (Korte) Geenen, Amy (Korte) Minor and Thomas Korte; along with countless cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at Goldwater Lake in Prescott, Arizona, on Sunday, Aug. 23, at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Matthew and Susan would appreciate donations to United Animal Friends in Yavapai County or the Yavapai Humane Society.