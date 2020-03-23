EAST ALTON—Matthew Lewis Schilling, Sr., 56, died Thursday evening, March 19, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born Feb. 27, 1964 in Alton, Illinois, he was a son of Thomas and Doris (Kutter) Schilling.

He worked as a truck driver for Page Trucking. He will be missed by family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Jannette Schilling; three sons, Shaun (Jacquee) Schilling of Godfrey, Illinois, Jordan (Jessica) Schilling of Okinawa, Japan, and Matthew Schilling, Jr. of East Alton; four grandchildren, Inara, Treyton, Delany, and Aleenah; two brothers, Mike (Theresa) Schilling of West Jordan, Utah and Chet (Mary) Schilling of Bethalto, Illinois; a sister, Debra (Gary) Schilling-Smith of Protem, Missouri; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law, Linda Schilling.

The family will hold a private memorial service presently but will plan a public memorial at a later date.

Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.