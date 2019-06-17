SCHWAB
MOUNT OLIVE — Matthew Michael Schwab, 42, of Mount Olive, Ilinois, died on Saturday, June 15, 2019, St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, June 19 at 5-8 p.m. at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Mt. Olive. Funeral Ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 20 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial wil take place at Calvary Cemetery in Mt. Olive. Memorials can be made to Educational Fund for Sons: Chance and Maxwell. Condolences may be left at www.beckerandson.com