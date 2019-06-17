Matthew Schwab

MOUNT OLIVE — Matthew Michael Schwab, 42, of Mount Olive, Ilinois​, died on Saturday, June 15, 2019, St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.​ Visitation will take place on Wednesday, June 19 at 5-8 p.m. at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Mt. Olive.​ Funeral Ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 20 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial wil take place at Calvary Cemetery in Mt. Olive. ​Memorials can be made to Educational Fund for Sons: Chance and Maxwell. ​Condolences may be left at www.beckerandson.com
