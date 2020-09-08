Matthew Smith

ALTON — Matthew J. Smith, 56, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at Christian Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Born Nov. 8, 1963 in Alton, he was the son of Joan (Chiolero) Smith of Alton and the late Jim Smith who passed away in 2011.

Matthew was a carpenter and brick layer for most of his life. He loved anything and everything about the outdoors, including hunting and searching for mushrooms.

Besides his mother; he is survived by his daughter, Hannah; sister, Monica Crivello (Rick); their family, his niece, Jessica Kreider (Chris); her family, Caiden, Camden, and Josie; nephew, Dr. Brandon Crivello (Alec); a very special aunt, Judy Ford; cousins, Janice Brooks (Tim), their family, Taylor and Kylie; and cousin, Mark Ford (Patty) and their family; also many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Along with his father, he was preceded in death by a niece, Kelsey Crivello.

There will be no services. The family would like to especially thank the Siteman Cancer Infusion Center and Alton Memorial Hospital Radiation Oncology.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

