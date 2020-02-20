GODFREY — Maureen M. Lesicko, 87, passed away at 4:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. She was born on Sept. 6, 1932, in Wood River, Illinois, the daughter of the late Harry and Bridget (Martin) Meyer.

She married Air Force Captain Michael J. Lesicko on May 3, 1958, in Wood River and he preceded her in death in June of 1965.

Survivors include five children, Dan M. Lesicko of Glen Carbon, Illinois, David J. Lesicko of Maryland Heights, Illinois, Mary Beth (Keith) Mobley of Godfrey, Illinois, Timothy J. (Teresa) Lesicko of Maryland Heights, and Maureen A. (Tim) Donaho of Collinsville, Illinois; 11 grandchildren, Theresa (Tony) Mikoff, Gavin Lesicko, Matthew Lesicko, Jared (Bridget) Lesicko, Sean Lesicko, Alexandria Lesicko, Bridget Donaho, Michael Lesicko, Katherine Donaho, Andrew Lesicko, and Timothy Donaho III; step-grandaugthers, Felicia (Justin) Voelkel, and Katie Mobley; great-grandchildren Nathan Heiens and Jaxon Lesicko; and many other beloved nieces and nephews.

Maureen was an alumna of Marquette High School in Alton and a 1953 graduate of St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing. She also received her bachelor of science in nursing from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was a nursing arts instructor at St. Joseph's and worked at several area hospitals. In 1981 she was elected to serve as Wood River Township Clerk where she continued to serve for more than seventeen years. Maureen was an advocate for the poor and served several years on the board of the St. Vincent DePaul Society.

In addition to her parents and her husband; she was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Ann Martin and Patricia Walsh.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton.

Father Benjamin Unachukwu, OMV will officiate. Graveside services will be held at noon on Monday, Feb. 24, at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Vincent DePaul Society or to the and will be accepted at the funeral home.

