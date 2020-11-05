ALTON — Maurice Franklin Griesbaum, 94, died at 12:32 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at Riverside Rehab in Alton, Illinois.

He was born Aug. 4, 1926 in Alton the son of the late Joseph and Bessie (Culp) Griesbaum.

He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church.

He worked at the Fosterburg Water district and Shell Oil Company and retired from Carpenter Water district as an engineer.

On Nov. 10, 1951 in Alton he married Leah Laurel Lefler and she preceded him in death on March 29, 1997.

Surviving are two daughters, Judith File (Dwight) of Alton and Janet Smith of Delavan, Illinois; five grandchildren, James Langford (Teresa), Maurice File (Marli), Laurel Sharp (Alvin), Lynette Smith, and Christina Keith (A.J.); 13 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Jacqueline Langford; one granddaughter, Susan Langford; two sons-in-law, Roy Smith and Jim Langford; five brothers, Thomas, Cecil, George, Lester and Bill Griesbaum; and two sisters, Velma Seago and Betty Grove.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.

Graveside services with full military honors by VFW Post 1308 at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Upper Alton Cemetery. Pastor Jay Hanscom will officiate.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or American Heart Association or American Parkinson's Disease Association or the Alzheimer's Association.

