ALTON — Maurita Franklin, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Greystone Care Center in Alton, Illinois.

Maurita was born on April 11, 1924 in Pike County, Illinois. The daughter of Lee and Verna (Turnbaugh) Hanks. She married Tracy Keith Franklin on April 15, 1944.

He preceded her in death on Jan. 19, 1975. She was also preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, and two brothers.

She worked at Western Cartrige during World War II. The duration of her life she was a homemaker. She was a member of Godfrey Church of Christ. She was also an avid Cardinal's fan for over 70 years.

Maurita is survived by a daughter, Brenda Wallace of Godfrey, Illinois; son, Larry Franklin of Alton; daughter, Cheryl (Jim) Richey of Graham, Washington; and son Richard (Sheila) Franklin of Alton; eight grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

Visitation Thursday, March 12, from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.

Funeral Service Thursday, March 12, at 11:30 a.m. at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton with Pastor James Lampley Officiating.

Burial will follow at Fosterburg Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Godfrey Church of Christ.

Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton are handling the arrangements.