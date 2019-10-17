BRIGHTON — V. Maxine Tonsor, 95, of Medora, Illinois, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Robings Manor in Brighton, Illinois with her husband by her side.

She was born on Feb. 2, 1924 in Carlinville, Illinois, to the late W. Cecil and Beulah R. (Baugh) Denby.

Maxine married Edward P. Tonsor on March 31, 1948 in Medora. He survives.

She graduated from Carlinville High school, was a member of St. Johns Altar Society, and was member of Macoupin County Home Extension, having served over 60 years. Maxine enjoyed spending her time helping on the farm, gardening, quilting, and sewing.

In addition to her husband, Ed, she is survived by two children, Sharon Scherer of Columbia, Illinois, and Paul (Jan) Tonsor of Medora, Illinois; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Matt) Gimpert, Debra (Tim) Keefe, Andy (Les) Tonsor and Emily (Brian) Brophy; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents Cecil and Beulah; sisters Marjorie Pocklington, Beulah Burger, Helen Millington, and Mary Kitzmiller; and son-in-law Ron Scherer.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Johns Catholic Church in Medora with Fr. Bill Kessler presiding.

Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Fieldon, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to Southwestern Foundation for Educational Excellence.

