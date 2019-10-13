GLEN CARBON — Maynard "Chris" Johnson, 86, passed away at 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Anderson Hospital.

He was born on Aug. 22, 1933, in Irvington, Illinois, the son of the late Rollo and Grace (Wilson) Johnson. He married the former Janice Schultz and they later divorced.

Survivors include three daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and Charlie Coffey of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Judy and Jimmy Cooper of South Roxana, and Beverly West of Rosewood Heights; four grandchildren, Sara Rosen, Lindsey Hammond, Zachary Johnson and Nicholas West; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Ellen Fortag of Normal, Illinois, and Marion Johnson of Normal, Illinois; one brother, Frank Johnson of Wisconsin; and many nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

Chris worked at Ford Motor Company for over 30 years prior to his retirement. He loved fishing, hunting, and the St. Louis Cardinals.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Johnson; a grandson, Scott Johnson; his longtime companion, LaVerne Buster; four sisters, Lois Payne, Mae Ackerson, Fern Winter, and Lucille Shouse; and three brothers, Robert Johnson, Bill Johnson, and Louis Johnson.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Graveside services will be at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.

Memorials are suggested to the and will be accepted at the funeral home. An online guestbook is available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.