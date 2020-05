Or Copy this URL to Share



JERSEYVILLE — Mazie (Weller) Bridgeman, 79, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Due to COVID-19, private graveside services at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville, Illinois. Your memories and condolences may be shared at www.crawfordfunerals.com . Crawford Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

