ST. LOUIS — McLain Robert Watters, infant son of Jeremy J. and Katelin L. (Dunker) Watters, was born on Monday, April 1, 2019, and went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 1, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

In addition to his parents, McLain is deeply loved and survived by a sister, Kierstyn; a brother, Greyland; paternal grandparents, Jim and Debbie Watters of Moro, Illinois; maternal grandparents, LeeAnn Dunker of Edwardsville, Illinois and Thomas Dunker of Anacortes, Washington; paternal great-grandmother, Neva Griesbaum; maternal great-grandfather, Keith Dunker; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

McLain was preceded in death by paternal great-parents, Billy McLain Griesbaum, James Watters and Earlene Burch; maternal great-mother, Dorothy Dunker; maternal great-grandparents, Robert and Ora Jane Coultas; and a cousin, Daniel Scott Carlisle.

Visitation will be from noon until time of service at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 5 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois. Pastor Mark Hofferber will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family directly for the head stone for McLain.

