BUNKER HILL — Mearl Clifford Landers, 95, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, died at his residence on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 8:05 a.m.

He was born Feb. 11, 1925, in Dorchester Twp., Illinois, to Fred Landers and Anna (Weishaupt) Landers. He married Viola Anna Koch Gerdes on April 21, 1946. She preceded him in death on Oct. 23, 1997.

He was a farmer. Mearl was a member of the County Board for 20 years, United Methodist Church, Gillespie, Illinois, Staunton Masonic Lodge since 1956, Ansar Shrine since 1957. He assisted many children with special needs into the Shrine Children's Hospital. He enjoyed bowling and visiting Vegas, Nevada. He was a Jack of all trades, a treasure trove of knowledge and could fix anything you put before him.

He went to school for welding so when any farm machinery broke down, he was able to fix it. Mearl had a soft spot for animals, especially dogs and his buddy Fritz will certainly miss his master.

He is survived by his children, Marilyn (Orville) Sneeringer of Bunker Hill, Stella Goebel of Liberty, Texas, Beverly (Mark) Landers Bennett of Benld, Illinois, Carol Sue Landers of Virginia, Illinois, and Larry Landers of Benld; son-in-law, Jack Hochmuth of Staunton, Illinois; grandchildren, David (Yoconda) Goebel of Kingwood, Texas, Casey (Lacey) Goebel of Liberty, Chad Bennett of Dorchester, Illinois, Benisha (Sada) Abe of Asa, Japan, Justin Hochmuth of Staunton, Illinois, and Janean (Zane) Northrip of Florissant, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Mickie, Sage, Marrujo, Asly Northrip of Florissant, Missouri, Lauren and Charlie Bennett of Hillsboro, Illinois, Bailey and Riley Goebel of Kingwood, Mason and Hunter Goebel of Liberty, Janette, Christina and Wyatt Hochmuth of Staunton, also Toshiya and Nozomi Abe of Japan; step-grandchildren, Theresa Curtner, Tina Sneeringer Craine, and Jennifer Parkinen; five step-great grandchildren; and eight step great-great grandchildren.

Mearl was preceded in death by his parents and spouse; son, Victor Landers; daughter, Judy Landers Hochmuth; great grandson, Tsubasa Abe; and step grandson, Orville Gene Jr, Sneeringer.

Growing up through the depression taught our father many talents on how to survive on little and how to respect every items you had purchased. He borrowed money one time for the first farm, paid it off in an year and never borrowed money after that. The biggest lesson we learned was to never think what you had in your back pocket was the value you had, it was the way you treated everything was a person's value.

Mearl always had a soft spot for those less fortunate then him. All memorials will go to Shriner's Children Hospital. Services will be held on Saturday, June 20, at 1 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Staunton.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.