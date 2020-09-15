Mece Voyles

BETHALTO — Mece G. Voyles, 86, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born on Sept. 26, 1933 in Winchester, Illinois,the daughter of Alvin and Berniece Burns Gregory.

She married Arlee Voyles on Feb. 14, 1954 at the Meadowbrook 1st Southern Baptist Church. He preceded her in death on Oct. 30, 1993. She later married Leroy "Bud" Clark in 1998, and he preceded her in death in 2003.

Mece was a founding member of the 1st Southern Baptist Church of Meadowbrook, Illinois.

She often volunteered for many organizations, including Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and the PTA; where she was the president.

She enjoyed cake decorating, making jewelry, and collecting salt and pepper shakers.

She is survived by her sons, David Voyles (Kyla) and Douglas Voyles (Karen) both of Moro, Illinois; four grandchildren, Ryan Voyles (Jamie) of Meadowbrook, Kylene Pohlman (Brian) of East Alton, Illinois, Matthew Voyles of Moro, and Sarah Gomez (Max) of Riverside, California; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sharon Voyles (Larry) of Meadowbrook and Colette Weldon (Terry) of Dubin, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Wanda Gregory of Maryville, Illinois, and Iola Voyles of Carlinville, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mece was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Arlee and Leroy; and a brother, Donald Gregory

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at the 1st Southern Baptist Church of Meadowbrook. Due to the current health regulations it is recommended that masks are worn.

Memorials may be made to the 1st Southern Baptist Church in Meadowbrook or the American Cancer Society.

Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of Arrangements.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.