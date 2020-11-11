ALTON — Megan Lynn Labrenz, 39, passed away at 7:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony's Health Center in Alton, Illinois.

She was born on June 12, 1981 in Alton the daughter of John & Marilyn (Godar) Miller.

She grew up in Dow, Illinois, and attended Holy Ghost/St. Francis Catholic schools in Jerseyville, Illinois, and graduated from Jersey Community Highschool in 1999.

Megan married her best friend of 8 years Trent Labrenz on June 10, 2006 in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.

She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey where she served on the school board and was involved with the children's school activities and functions.

She worked as the store manager for Walmart in Jerseyville.

Megan was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend to her children, family, and all those around her.

She could light up a room with her smile and was the most caring and passionate person anyone could ask for.

She is survived by her husband, Trent Labrenz of Godfrey; two daughters, Adelyn and Ava; her parents, John & Marilyn Miller of Godfrey; mother-in-law, Joy Labrenz of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin; grandparents, Leo & Dorothy Godar of Jerseyville; one sister & brother-in-law, Emily & Jarad Novak of Fayetteville, North Carolina; two half-sisters & brother-in-laws, Renee & Kurt Junker and Stefanie & Michael Roy all of Swansea, Illinois; and a brother-in-law, Ryan Klingaman of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey with Fr. Steven Janoski celebrant and will be streamed live on the St. Ambrose Facebook page.

Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Godfrey.

We ask that memorials be made to the family for Adelyn & Ava's education fund.

