1/1
Megan Labrenz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Megan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ALTON — Megan Lynn Labrenz, 39, passed away at 7:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony's Health Center in Alton, Illinois.

She was born on June 12, 1981 in Alton the daughter of John & Marilyn (Godar) Miller.

She grew up in Dow, Illinois, and attended Holy Ghost/St. Francis Catholic schools in Jerseyville, Illinois, and graduated from Jersey Community Highschool in 1999.

Megan married her best friend of 8 years Trent Labrenz on June 10, 2006 in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.

She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey where she served on the school board and was involved with the children's school activities and functions.

She worked as the store manager for Walmart in Jerseyville.

Megan was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend to her children, family, and all those around her.

She could light up a room with her smile and was the most caring and passionate person anyone could ask for.

She is survived by her husband, Trent Labrenz of Godfrey; two daughters, Adelyn and Ava; her parents, John & Marilyn Miller of Godfrey; mother-in-law, Joy Labrenz of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin; grandparents, Leo & Dorothy Godar of Jerseyville; one sister & brother-in-law, Emily & Jarad Novak of Fayetteville, North Carolina; two half-sisters & brother-in-laws, Renee & Kurt Junker and Stefanie & Michael Roy all of Swansea, Illinois; and a brother-in-law, Ryan Klingaman of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey with Fr. Steven Janoski celebrant and will be streamed live on the St. Ambrose Facebook page.

Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Godfrey.

We ask that memorials be made to the family for Adelyn & Ava's education fund.

Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalschaaf.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved