GREENFIELD — Melanie Kay Workman, 58, of Greenfield, Illinois, died Saturday, Jan. 4 in Greenfield.

She was born July 29, 1961 to Ralph and Charlote (Graham) Stanberry. She married Brent Workman in May of 1993, and he preceded her in death.

She is survived by two children, Brenda(Phillip) Kirchner of Jerseyville, Illinois, and John Workman of Greenfield; step-daughter, Lillie(Brandon) Pierson; five grandchildren; mother-in-law, Gerry Huff; and 5 brothers, David, Daryl, Richard, Raymond, and John.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Nelson, and sister, Julie Cox.

She was an amazing mother and even better friend. She had a heart of gold, and she loved her customers that she had on a regular basis while working at Midtown Mart in Greenfield for many years. She especially loved spending time with her grandson, Sabastian Kirchner.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

Shields-Bishop funeral home is in charge of arrangements.