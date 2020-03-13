MEDORA — Melba Louise Moore, age 101, of Medora, Illinois, passed away at 11:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor.

She was born on Nov. 12, 1918 in Jersey County, Illinois, to Christopher and Edna (Ketchum) Ryan. She married Dale Moore on Jan. 30, 1946 in Kemper, Illinois. Dale passed away on Sept. 28, 2009.

Melba is survived by her daughter, Joyce (Chuck) Penland of Nixa, Missouri; son, Larry (Carol) Moore of Medora; five grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceeded in death by her parents, husband, and grandson Aric Beckham.

Visitation will be 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Medora.

Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 6, at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church with Rev. Rob Cleeton officiating.

Burial will be in the Kemper Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Mt Pleasant Baptist Church or the Kemper Cemetery.

Online Condolences may be left at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.