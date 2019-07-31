MELBA SCHMITT

GODFREY — Melba J. (Lee) Schmitt, 91, went to be with the Lord at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Eunice Smith Home in Alton, Illinois surrounded by her family.

She was born on June 7, 1928, in Glen Carbon, Illinois, the daughter of the late Herman D. Lee and Hilda M. (Oettel) Lee.

Melba married her high school sweetheart, Bob Schmitt, on Oct. 16, 1948. They were married at the Evangelical and Reformed Church on Henry Street in Alton by Rev. O.W. Heggemeier. They enjoyed 61 years together before his passing on Nov. 16, 2009.

Melba graduated from Alton High School in 1946 where she served as class vice president. She served as the Worthy Advisor for International Order of Rainbows and was a member of Phi Tau Omega Sorority.

Melba retired in 1988 from Alton Banking and Trust Company where she enjoyed being a teller for over 20 years. She was a long-time member of Evangelical United Church of Christ in Godfrey where she served on the Women's Fellowship. She was a member of the Alton VFW Post 1308 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading and playing Uno, was an avid sports fan, and volunteered for Meals on Wheels with her husband Bob for many years.

She is survived by four daughters and sons-in-law: Ann and John Hamilton of Godfrey, Illinois, Judy and T.J. Springman of Brighton, Melinda and Ray Bock of Alton and Laurie and Chris Burns of Godfrey; six grandchildren, Melissa Bock, Kevin (Kate Green) Burns, Jacob (Amber) Springman, David (Gabrielle) Hamilton, Rachel (Phil Cabral) Burns, and Christopher (Sami Wheatley) Springman; and one great grandson, Robby Burns.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister–in-law and brother-in-law, Rosemary and Harold Ohley.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 4, from 4-7 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.

Visitation will continue on Monday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Evangelical United Church of Christ with Pastor Jerry MeCaskey officiating.

Cremation rites will be accorded and private inurnment will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ General Fund or Evangelical H.I.S Ministry.

The family thanks the west wing staff of Eunice Smith Home for their excellent care and Michelle, BJC Hospice nurse, for her loving compassion toward our mom.

An online condolence and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com .