Melinda Weber

HAMEL — Melinda "Mindy" Anne (nee Snider) Weber, of Hamel, Illinois, peacefully completed her earthly journey while surrounded by family at her home on Saturday, June 27, 2020 after a short, yet courageous, battle with brain cancer. Encompassed by faith, trust, and a little bit of pixie dust, Mindy was an example of grace for everyone throughout her life, and her positive attitude will be forever remembered.

Mindy was born on Aug. 12, 1985, and was the daughter of Frank (Pam) Snider and the late Anne (nee Rose) Snider.

On Oct. 27, 2007, Mindy married the love of her life, Ty Weber, and two years later, they welcomed their pride and joy, daughter Cardin; they survive.

Mindy is also survived by her devoted sister, Kelly (Andrew) Foushee Anzalone of St. Louis, Missouri; parents-in-law, Wayne and Nancy Weber, of Moro, Illinois; and sister-in-law, Ashley (Nolan) Clarke, of Edwardsville, Illinois.

Mindy was also an exceptional aunt to Bronte and Adler Clarke, and was excitedly awaiting the arrival of a second niece, Baby Anzalone. Mindy enjoyed spending time and laughing with her family, including several aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends, including dear friend Kaleigh Rider and her family.

In addition to her mother; Mindy was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Tony Foushee; maternal grandparents, Sarah and Harry Rose; and paternal grandparents, Paul and Doris Snider.

Mindy grew up in Bethalto, Illinois, and graduated from Civic Memorial High School in 2003. She continued a passion for learning at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where she was awarded a degree in Education in 2007. Mindy's love for education was a trademark value as she continued to impress knowledge to others through a teaching career in Edwardsville School District followed by a career in curriculum development, most recently with Houghton-Mifflin.

Throughout her childhood, Mindy participated in a variety of music groups, including high school band and drama club, which created a lifelong love for singing and musicals. One of Mindy's greatest roles was being a loyal, loving mother. She took pride in attending all of Cardin's activities and events, and served as a Girl Scout Troop Leader and cookie salesperson as well as a softball coach, basketball cheerleader, and party-planning enthusiast among many other titles. She also loved spending her weekends camping with her family and friends.

Mindy spent every moment she could with her dear family, but her next greatest love was for all things Disney. She was an expert on anything to do with the beloved Mouse, and created countless memories with her family through Disney vacations, movies, and songs. She carried her knowledge into her own small business by planning Disney vacations for others. It brought her great joy to watch families create their own Disney memories, and she has passed down a zest for Disney to her own daughter. Our Mindy Mouse will always be cherished for her humor and grace, her fighting spirit, and her devotion to her family and friends.

A private family visitation and service will be held at Eden Church in Edwardsville, followed by burial at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to the Worden Elementary School PTO in care of Weber and Rodney Funeral Home.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

