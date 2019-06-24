MELISSA TITSWORTH

EDWARDSVILLE — Melissa Jo Titsworth, 35, passed away, unexpectedly, at home on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Melissa was born on Nov. 17, 1983 in Alton, Illinois to DeeAnn (Davis) Titsworth and the late Samuel Lee Titsworth.

Melissa was a beautiful person both inside and out. With her sunny personality and infectious laugh, her kindness was evident in her chosen career as the Animal Adoption Coordinator at the Macoupin County Animal Control and Adoption Center. She was a life-long animal lover and animal rescue advocate.

She graduated Edwardsville High School, a talented basketball player and friend to all. Though her time on this earth was short, the impact that she left on those who loved her will last forever.

Surviving in addition to her mother are her brother, Michael (Amanda) Titsworth; nephew, Eland, who she loved very much; special buddy, Nolan; paternal grandmother, Wilma Titsworth; maternal grandfather, James Davis; fiance', Andy Woesthaus; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved her very much.

Her father; parental grandfather, Jim Titsworth; and maternal grandmother, Elvera Davis preceded her in death.

Services will be private, with a Celebration of Life for family and friends to be held at a later date.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River, illinois is in charge of arrangements.