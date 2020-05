Or Copy this URL to Share

JERSEYVILLE — Melissa R. (Holmes) Veenendall, 53, mother of Joshua and Katie, died Saturday, May 2, 2020. Per her wishes, cremation rights have been accorded and a Celebration of Life will be held at later date. Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.



