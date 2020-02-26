HARDIN — Melody Ann Connell, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 in Alton, Illinois.

She was born on Nov. 18, 1954 in Chicago, Illinois, to Robert and Juanita (Grenneau) Burkhardt. She married Vernon Connell in South Carolina.

Melody was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to cook, garden, entertain, barbeques, and holidays.

She is survived by her sons, Christopher (Jera) Connell of Godfrey, Illinois, Sean (Jessica) Connell, and William Connell both of Hardin, Illinois; her grandchildren, Caitlyn Connell, Justin Connell, Christopher Connell, Olivia Connell, Alyssa Connell, and Jonah Connell; siblings, Carol Burkhardt, Steven Burkhardt, and Robert Burkhardt.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon Patrick Connell; brother, Conrad Burkhardt; and mother-in-law, Bessie Marie Kolman.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Home. Rodrick Connell will be officiating the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.