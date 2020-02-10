BRIGHTON — Melody J. Garrett, 49, died at 9:46 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony's Healthcare Center. Born Aug. 27, 1970 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of David and Betty (Klocke) Strasser of Godfrey, Illinois.

She worked in the office for Walmart for 20 years and then worked as a secretary for Robert "Bob" Sanders Waste Systems for the past six years. She loved her cats and loved to travel.

On Aug. 6, 2009 she married Randy Garrett in Las Vegas, Nevada. He survives.

Along with her parents and husband; she is survived by two daughters, Miranda and Malayna Garrett both of Brighton, Illinois; a sister, Trisha Cox of Alton; niece, Madison Cox and nephew, Brennan Cox; her grandmother, Ellen Klocke of Batchtown, Illinois; one aunt, Linda Snyder (Charles); four uncles, Larry Klocke (Marcia), Terry Klocke (Mary Lou), Keith Klocke (Hope) all of Batchtown, and Jerry Strasser (Kathy) of Alton; also numerous cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Raymond Klocke and a grandmother, Frances Yancey.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Deacon Bill Kessler will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Randy for the benefit of Miranda and Malayna.

