Melvin Barach
BETHALTO — Melvin "Mick" Leroy Barach, 86, passed away on July 4, 2020, having lived a full and complete life.

Born on August 29, 1933 in Wood River, Illinois, he was the son of John and Dorothy (Karpandaza) Barach.

After attending EAWR High School, Mick became a pipfitter at Laclede Steel, where he would work for 44 years. He also was a proud union shop steward for many years.

Mick was an avid bowler. It was at the Wood River Bowling alley he met the love of his life, Marlene Meisenheimer. The couple married on November 25, 1967, and moved to Bethalto. She survives.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Eric (Beth) Barach and daughter, Michele (Michael) Kirby; four grandchildren, Jerremy (Vien) Kirby, Jerilyn (Trevor) Kroeschel, Jarrod Kirby, and Mary Jae Kirby; three great grandchildren, Trevor "T.J." Kroeschel, Olivander "Ollie" Fleigle- Kirby, and Gedeon Kirby; a brother, David (Carol) Barach; a sister, Dorothy Smith; and a sister-in-law, Rose Bickmore; along with many nieces and nephews.

For many years Mick and Marlene traveled the world. They loved spending time during the winter in Hawaii. Both at home and during his travels, Mick spent his days on the golf course. He loved going to Blues games with friends and family. He also enjoyed any event that involved supporting his grandchildren, watching Cardinal baseball and musicals, and singing and dancing. Mick was also a proud supporter of Lewis and Clark Community College and The Reading Village.

Mick was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, John (Shirley) Barach; and a niece, Connie Barach.

Due to the current state of Illinois restrictions on social distancing the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. The visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf, Bethalto. Family would like to request masks to be worn.

A private funeral service will be held at Elias, Kallal, & Schaaf Funeral Home, Bethalto, the next day with Reverend Veron Acklin officiating.

Burial will take place at Rose lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials can be made to Bethalto Special Olympics and the Bethalto United Methodist Church.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
