1/2
Melvin McCann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Melvin McCann, 82, passed away at 7:08 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Care Center at Center Grove in Edwardsville, Illinois.

He was born on May 7, 1938, in Alton, Illinois, the son of the late George and Cratta (Harlan) McCann. He married the former Shirley Ringering on June 10, 1961, in Rosewood Heights, Illinois, and she preceded in death on May 18, 2019.

Survivors include a brother and sister-in-law, George "Jeep" and Debra McCann of Louisiana; his sisters, Marcella "Sis" Wilson of Alton, Evada "Bake" Bruce of Alton, Aurella "Artie" Holder of Indianapolis, and Melvina "Jitter" Powers of Sparta; many special friends who were like family to him; and many other extended family and friends.

Melvin was formerly employed at Tri City Grocery and Olin Brass where he was a machine adjuster. He then went to work at the Roxana Community School District #1 where he was a custodian.

He was a charter member of the First Baptist Church of Rosewood Heights now known as Rosewood Heights Community Church where he and his wife Shirley were very active in the children's ministry and Vacation Bible School. He was a longtime volunteer at the Treehouse Wildlife Center. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

In addition to his parents and his wife; he was preceded in death by two sisters, Verla Peal and Birdella "Dolly" Barnes.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at Rosewood Heights Community Church.

Private family visitation and funeral services will immediately follow. The family request that masks be worn. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Pastor Fred Barker, Dr. Robert Feeler, and Pastor Ron Wenzel will officiate.

Memorials are suggested to the Rosewood Heights Community Church or to the Treehouse Wildlife Center.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pitchford Funeral Home
2555 Vaughn Road
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 259-6462
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved