ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Melvin McCann, 82, passed away at 7:08 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Care Center at Center Grove in Edwardsville, Illinois.

He was born on May 7, 1938, in Alton, Illinois, the son of the late George and Cratta (Harlan) McCann. He married the former Shirley Ringering on June 10, 1961, in Rosewood Heights, Illinois, and she preceded in death on May 18, 2019.

Survivors include a brother and sister-in-law, George "Jeep" and Debra McCann of Louisiana; his sisters, Marcella "Sis" Wilson of Alton, Evada "Bake" Bruce of Alton, Aurella "Artie" Holder of Indianapolis, and Melvina "Jitter" Powers of Sparta; many special friends who were like family to him; and many other extended family and friends.

Melvin was formerly employed at Tri City Grocery and Olin Brass where he was a machine adjuster. He then went to work at the Roxana Community School District #1 where he was a custodian.

He was a charter member of the First Baptist Church of Rosewood Heights now known as Rosewood Heights Community Church where he and his wife Shirley were very active in the children's ministry and Vacation Bible School. He was a longtime volunteer at the Treehouse Wildlife Center. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

In addition to his parents and his wife; he was preceded in death by two sisters, Verla Peal and Birdella "Dolly" Barnes.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at Rosewood Heights Community Church.

Private family visitation and funeral services will immediately follow. The family request that masks be worn. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Pastor Fred Barker, Dr. Robert Feeler, and Pastor Ron Wenzel will officiate.

Memorials are suggested to the Rosewood Heights Community Church or to the Treehouse Wildlife Center.

