GODFREY — Melvin R. Meyer, 80, died at 3:32 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born July 20, 1939 in Alton, he was the son of Cord and Martha (Riley) Meyer. Mr. Meyer served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Godfrey First United Methodist Church where he served as an usher. He was a member of the Franklin Masonic Lodge #25, volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was an avid bowler. He retired as a machinist for the Olin Corporation.

On March 23, 1974 he married the former Marilyn Hooper in Jerseyville. She survives. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by four brothers, Edward Terpening, Richard Meyer, Robert Meyer and Harold Terpening and two sisters, Dorothy Steed and Eleanora Adams.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Private funeral services will be held at the Godfrey First United Methodist Church. Pastor Jay Hanscom will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery with full military honors.

Memorials may be made to the Godfrey First United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society.