IDAHO — Former Wood River, Illinois, resident, Melvin Schoeneweis, 81, passed away Feb. 22, 2019 at his home in Weiser, Idaho.

Born May 24, 1938 in Peoria, Illinois, the son of Robert and Ethel (Lamm) Schoeneweis, he moved to Wood River in 1947.

Melvin graduated from East Alton-Wood River high School in 1956. Following his graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served four years.

He married Carol Stahl on Jan.15, 1966 at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Louis, Missouri.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Grant Schoeneweis; and his two younger siblings, Bruce Schoeneweis and Susan Schoeneweis Broadway.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Brett Schoeneweis.

A graveside service will be conducted on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Woodland Hill Cemetery, 1239 N. 6th St, Wood River, with Pastor Donna Blythe officiating.

The family requests that masks be worn to follow present COVID-19 guidelines.

At Melvin's request, any gifts or donations should be directed to the Wood River Museum and Visitors Center, 40 W Ferguson Av, Wood River, IL 62095, in honor of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of local arrangements.