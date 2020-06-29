Melvin Snelson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

COTTAGE HILLS — Melvin L. Snelson, 75, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born in Alton, Illinois, on Sept. 30, 1944, he was the son of Lloyd and Ruth (Childere) Snelson.

He was an adjuster for the Olin Corporation for 45 years before retiring in 2009.

Surviving are a daughter, Rhonda (Thomas) Huber of Cottage Hills, Illinois; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Diana Sawyer of Bethalto, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ronald Snelson; brother, Arthur Snelson; and sister, Carol Wyman.

A private memorial will be held at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved