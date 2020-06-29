Melvin Snelson

COTTAGE HILLS — Melvin L. Snelson, 75, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born in Alton, Illinois, on Sept. 30, 1944, he was the son of Lloyd and Ruth (Childere) Snelson.

He was an adjuster for the Olin Corporation for 45 years before retiring in 2009.

Surviving are a daughter, Rhonda (Thomas) Huber of Cottage Hills, Illinois; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Diana Sawyer of Bethalto, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ronald Snelson; brother, Arthur Snelson; and sister, Carol Wyman.

A private memorial will be held at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois.