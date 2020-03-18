Memory Vogt (1946 - 2020)
Obituary
GODFREY — Memory Ann Vogt, 73, passed away on Tuesday, March 17th after battling Multiple Sclerosis for 45 years.

Born Dec. 26, 1946 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of James and Rosemary (Harting) Corzine. She married Joseph "Joe" Vogt on June 4, 1966 in Godfrey, Illinois. He survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Joseph M. Vogt (Diana) of Bethalto, Illinois, and Damon J. Vogt (Jamie) of Godfrey; two grandchildren, Dylan and Brennon Vogt; three brothers, Kevin Corzine of Belleville, Illinois, Brian Corzine of the Philippines, and Todd Corzine of Florida; and one sister, Cindy Brockway (Erwin) of Jerseyville, Illinois.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 20, at Gent Funeral Home where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 21. Deacon Jay Wackerly will officiate.

Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or St. Ambrose Catholic Church.

Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
