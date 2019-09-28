BETHALTO — Meredith A. Arnold, age 85, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at 2:50 pm, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton with her family by her side.

She was born Sept. 22, 1934 in Wood River, Illinois, the daughter of Carl and Esther (Klopmeier) Bartels. On Oct. 5, 1952 in Bethalto, Illinois, she married Donald Arnold. He preceded her in death in 2003.

Meredith was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She was very active as a volunteer in her church and community. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, holiday decorating, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was a member of a card club since 1953.

She is survived by her children, Tracy Steiner (Dr. Dale) of Chandler, Arizona, the Rev. Todd Arnold (Kathy) of Green Valley, Arizona, Tammy Plummer (Jerry) of Wood River, Illinois, Troby Gagen (Ed) of Highland, Illinois, and the Rev. Dr. Tyler Arnold (Andrea) of Platte Woods, Missouri; 12 grandchildren, Cara Kiggins (Justin), Christa Lindsay (Zack), Emily, Nathan and Timothy Arnold, Layne, Lucas, and Lanny Plummer, Joshua and Sean Gagen, and Jacob and Benjamin Arnold; and two great-grandchildren, Seren and Jensen Kiggins.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Meredith was preceded in death by a brother, Loren Bartels.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Fuenral Home in Bethalto. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or .

