ALTON — Michael K. Bauer, 49, of Alton, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at 11:40 a.m., at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born on June 29, 1970 in Rosewood Heights, Illinois, the son of Kenneth and Maxine (Marti) Bauer.

Michael was a machine operator at Kraft Heinz. He was a member of Enjoy Church and enjoyed playing pinball, going to arcades and playing golf. Michael loved the Kansas City Chiefs and loved saying "Let's Go Chiefs". He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Maxine; daughter, Makayla Bauer of Alton; step-daughter, Morgan Hansen of Brighton, Illinois; step-granddaughter, Harper Rylynne Gray; sister, Melissa (Paul) McAughey of West Bend, Wisconin; niece, Adele McAughey; and nephew, Kenny McAughey.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois.

Makayla and her family wish to thank the ICU Nurses and Chaplain at Alton Memorial for the loving care given to Michael in his final days; and to all the friends and family who came to visit to offer strength love and prayers.

Memorials may be made to an educational fund for Makayla.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.