MICHAEL BEHR

EAST ALTON — Michael Wayne Behr, 25, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at his residence.

Born Feb. 27, 1993 in Atlanta, Georgia, he was the son of Tara L. Behr of East Alton, Illinois.

He had been a lead field technician for Sitex Industries. He was a good friend, always willing to lend a helping hand.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his aunt and uncle Tyler and Trina Behr, and many friends.

His grandparents Teddy and Janet Behr preceded in death.

A funeral service will be conducted at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois. Visitation will continue until 7 p.m. following the service.

Private burial will be in Lindsey Cemetery in McClure, Illinois.