JERSEYVILLE — Michael Anthony Blasa, 61, died at 11:50 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville, Illinois.

He was born in Jerseyville on April 5, 1959 the second of six sons born to Wilber and Betty Jo (Closser) Blasa.

Mike attended Jerseyville schools, and was a member of the Class of 1977.

He possessed an incredible knack for fixing things. He was the master of conquering any task, big or small, and was equipped with the intelligence that allowed him to master nearly every task.

Throughout his lifetime, he was involved in numerous occupational fields.

For many years, he worked with his brother Terry, with MDI. He also worked with Scooter Jackson through TesTex, and maintained numerous rental properties throughout the area.

He retired several years ago as the owner/operator of 16 West Quick Shop in Jerseyville, but still maintained a daily presence, offering advice, and solving world problems, a trait he shared equally with those at the roundtable at Fran and Marilyn's in Jerseyville.

He is survived by his mother, Betty Blasa Albrecht of Jerseyville; his partner in life of nearly 40 years, Judy Collins of Jerseyville; a son and daughter in-law, Derek and Kelley Blasa; and their two children, Morgan and Zachary of Eldred, Illinois; a step-son, whom he raised, Juston Hill of Jerseyville; five brothers and two sisters in-law, Randy and Tina Blasa of Fulton, Missouri, Scott Blasa of Jerseyville, Terry and Angie Blasa of Jerseyville, Kyle Blasa of Kane, Illinois, and Lance Blasa of Jerseyville.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wilber Blasa; and his step-father, Adolph Albrecht.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Following CDC guidelines, no more than 50 people can be allowed in the funeral home at one time, masks must be worn, and social distancing adhered to.

Memorials may be given to the Angel Tree Ministries in Jerseyville.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.