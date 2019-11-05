WILSONVILLE — Michael O. Campagna, 64, died at 6:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at his home.

Born March 24, 1955, in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Roberta (Wilkinson) Hill, of Brighton, Illinois, and the late Vincent Dominic Campagna.

Michael graduated from Alton High School and worked for Laclede Steel and later for the City of Wilsonville, Illinois.

Along with his mother, he is survived by a sister, Debbie Campagna Chapman (Matt), of Wood River, Illinois; and, a half-brother, Joel Hill, of Gillespie, Illinois. A memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Gent Funeral Home, in Alton.

Memorials may be made to the Riverbend Humane Society in Jerseyville, Illinois, or the Benld Adopt-A-Pet. Online guest book and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.