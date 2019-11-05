Michael Campagna

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Campagna.
Service Information
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL
62002
(618)-466-5544
Obituary
Send Flowers

WILSONVILLE — Michael O. Campagna, 64, died at 6:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at his home.

Born March 24, 1955, in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Roberta (Wilkinson) Hill, of Brighton, Illinois, and the late Vincent Dominic Campagna.

Michael graduated from Alton High School and worked for Laclede Steel and later for the City of Wilsonville, Illinois.

Along with his mother, he is survived by a sister, Debbie Campagna Chapman (Matt), of Wood River, Illinois; and, a half-brother, Joel Hill, of Gillespie, Illinois. A memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Gent Funeral Home, in Alton.

Memorials may be made to the Riverbend Humane Society in Jerseyville, Illinois, or the Benld Adopt-A-Pet. Online guest book and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.