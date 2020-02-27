MOZIER — Michael Jay Clendenny, 59, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at his home in Mozier, Illinois.

Jay was born on April 17, 1960, the youngest of three children born to Bill and Dalene Clendenny. Jay grew up in Mozier and attended Kampsville Grade School and Calhoun High School both of Illinois.

He attended and graduated from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois. Jay spent the majority of his career as an over the road truck driver traveling throughout the United States. Jay was an avid reader and loved the outdoors. Whenever he was home he enjoyed hiking through Calhoun Counties hills and creeks. Jay will always be remembered for his kind heart. Even while driving over the road, he would often drive miles out of his way just to visit relatives and friends that lived in the vicinity.

Jay is survived by his son, Clay Clendenny (Beth);his parents, Bill and Dalene Clendenny; brother, Joe Clendenny (Pat); and sister Robin Stottler (Raymond).

Jay's funeral service will be Monday, Feb. 24th at St. John's Lutheran Church 316 St. Louis Ave. Kampsville, Illinois. Visitation 10 a.m.

Memorial Service 11 a.m. followed by a short gravesite service at Summit Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John's are welcome.

