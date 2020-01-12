GRANITE CITY — Michael Lane Coleman, 74, of Granite City, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Michael was born on Sept. 9, 1945 in East St. Louis, the son of the late Troy and Beatrice (McAnally) Coleman. Michael was an Engineering Head Hunter and a member of the Edwardsville Masonic Lodge #99. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and loved to spend time with his family. Michael was a true Christian man who loved the Lord and set an example for those who knew him. Michael will be remembered for the love of his family and all the special times they shared together.

Michael is survived by and will be missed by his wifem Sandra (Montague) Coleman, whom he married on June 26, 1965; children Tracey (Ron) Buente of Troy, Illinois, Michael (Melissa) Coleman II of South Haven, Mississippi, Carrie (Eric) Brase of Edwardsville, Illinois, Mark (Jessica) Coleman of Troy, Illinois, Jamie Coleman of Granite City, Illinois, and Aimee (Jeff) Covington of East Alton, Illinois; grandchildren Blaine, Austin, Madison, Taylor, Michael III, Megan, Alyssa, Alexandria, Mark II, Ethan, Jeremy, Anna, Dolce, Jeffrey, Stephen and Allie; sisters-in-law Susan Blackshere, Evelyn Coleman and Mary Lou Coleman; brother-in-law Michael Montague; and many other close family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brothers, William Coleman, Ronald Coleman and Lawrence Coleman.

In celebration of Michael's life, visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. with funeral services being held at 7 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, in Glen Carbon. Memorial donations are suggested to or St. Jude Childrens Hospital.