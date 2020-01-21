ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Michael "Mike" Collins, 81, passed away at 7:42 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in the emergency room at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born on Sept. 4, 1938, in Sikeston, Missouri, the son of the late A.J. and Ann (Rainey) Collins.

He married the former Connie Bond on Sept. 21, 1957, in Atlanta, Georgia, and she survives.

Other survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Traci and Jason Wright of Fosterburg, Illinois; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael Scott and Linda Collins of Pontoon Beach, Illinois; three grandchildren, Jamie and Anthony Garrett, Ashley Bunt, Jay and Melissa Wright; nine great-grandchildren, Kinna Hall, Jaxon Wright, Clayton Bunt, Adyson Bunt, Kynlee Bunt, Abrianna Garrett, A.J. Garrett, Colby Garrett, and Ciarabella Garrett; a sister and brother-in-law, Andrea and Larry Crowe of Atlanta, Georgia; two half brothers, Connley Collins of Holiday Shores, Illinois, and Randy Collins and his wife Vicky of Wentzville, Missouri; also many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Mike was formerly employed at Colonial Bread first as a driver and then in management before he went to work at Roberts Ford in Alton, Illinois, where he retired after 35 years as the new car manager. He was a member of Rosewood Heights Community Church where he was deacon emeritus and the former church treasurer. He loved fishing, boating, and was a former member of the Alton Boat Club. He loved spending time with his family. He worked part time at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois, for many years prior to his retirement in 2019.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by a great grandson, Carson; and a brother, Myron.

In celebration of his life, visitation will from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at the funeral home. Pastor Ron Wenzel will officiate. Entombment will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials are suggested to Rosewood Heights Community Church or to the Rosewood Heights Fire Department, and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.