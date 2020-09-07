GRANITE CITY — Michael James "Philo" Fagan, age 56, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 after a long and courageous battle against a rare form of sarcoma cancer. He was born on June 24, 1964 to Jay & Toni (Droxner) Fagan Jr. His father Jay Fagan Jr., preceded him in death only 15 short months ago.

Mike worked as a carpenter for his father Jay Fagan for many years. After his father retired, he worked for Dan Miller as a carpenter. Mike & Dan worked together for over 20 years. It was often said if they could not fix it or figure it out, it could not be done.

Mike enjoyed hunting, cooking, & spending time with his beloved wife Melodye. Mike married his soul mate Melodye (Hamilton) Fagan on July 4, 1998 & she survives.

He is also survived by his mother - Toni (Droxner) Fagan; his children - Christine (Jerry) Miles, Julie (Billy) Lane, Joe (Stephanie) Hamm, & Kyle Fagan; his grandchildren - Billy (Samantha) Lane, Jordan Kagy, A.J. Lane, Dylan Kagy, Kaydee Lane, Jersey Lane, Kallie Hamm, Kamryn Hamm, & Joe Hamm; his great grandchildren - Jax Lane & Marleigh Lane; sister & brother-in-law - Patty & Dan Miller; nephews - Austin (Shelby) Miller & Aaron Miller; & a great nephew - Hank Miller. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his step-daughter - Melissa Hamm.

Mike "Philo" had many friends & cherished all of them. His life could not have been any more full with friendship; however, he would never turn away from making a new friend. He was everyone's friend.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2 PM at Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton. The family will greet friends following his memorial service from 3 to 7 PM at Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton. All COVID-19 guidelines will be observed during the visitation period & during the memorial service as well. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family.