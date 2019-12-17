EAST ALTON — Michael J. Goodnight, 54, passed away 11:17 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at his residence.

Born Jan. 21, 1965 in Kennett, Missouri, he was the son of Bobby J. and Barbara (Wills) Goodnight.

On March 10, 2013 in East Alton, Illinois, he married Carrie Boswell. She survives.

Surviving also are a son, Jeremy Weiss of East Alton; three daughters, Brittany Goodnight of Wood River, Illinois, Rebecca Goodnight and Elizabeth Goodnight both of East Alton; and a sister, Annette McCauley of Alton.

A Celebration of Life Memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 19 at the 1st United Methodist Church in East Alton.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.