Michael Greco

EDWARDSVILLE — Michael "Mike" Greco, 65, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at 2:43 p.m. at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born on Aug. 21, 1955 in Alton, Illinois, the son of Matthew and Betty (Lancaster) Greco.

On March 9, 1974 Mike married Robin Tucker in Hamel, Illinois.

Mike was very family oriented and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. His family and children meant the world to him.

Mike enjoyed having BBQs and inviting friends and family over.

In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and fishing; and was a former coach for the Edwardsville Wrestling Club.

In addition to his wife, Robin; he is survived by two sons, Justin Greco and Jacob Greco (Ashley) both of Edwardsville; a son-in-law, Chris Pruett; four grandchildren, Ben and Emily Stube, and Abrie and Jax Greco; a sister, Linda Gorrell of Highland, Indiana; and a brother, Matthew Greco of St. Charles, Missouri.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Brandon Greco; a daughter, Aimee Pruett; and a brother, David Greco.

Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social distancing the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home.

The visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials can be made to the family.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
