Michael Harmon
BETHALTO — Michael L. Harmon, 60, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born on Nov. 16, 1959, the son of James T. and JoAnn Marie (Ray) Harmon, Sr. in Alton, Illinois. They both preceded him in death.

Michael was previously an operator at Shell Oil Company. He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto, a member of the Wood River, Illinois, Moose and a member of Habitat for Humanity. Michael was also an avid hunter, fisherman and an outdoorsman. He built many houses, and was a jack of all trades.

He is survived by his children, Chris (Marissa) Harmon of Denver, Colorado, Brad Harmon of Bethalto, and Chelsea Harmon of Denver; grandchildren, Skylar and Briana Harmon; a sister, Linda (James) Perry of Bethalto; brothers, James (Elise) Harmon, Jr of Bethalto, Ken (Beckie) Harmon of Bethalto, and Ron (Beth) Harmon of St. Charles, Missouri.

Visitation will be on Saturday, July 18, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.

Mass will be held immediately following, at 11:15 a.m., at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Bethalto, Father Tom Liebler will officiate. Masks will be required upon entering the church.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials can be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
