INDIANA — The Vietnam War has claimed the life of another Marine. Michael Lawrence Hopkins has courageously fought his last battle and received his final orders.

A victim of Agent Orange and the contaminated waters of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Michael died peacefully in his Avon, Indiana home on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at 5:56 p.m. He was surrounded by the love of his family.

On Oct. 29, 1948 in Alton, Illinois, Hop was born to Viola and Roy Glenn Hopkins. The only son and the second of four children, Michael was immensely proud to have spent his mischievous youth in Hartford, Illinois.

There were many good memories and stories shared with his family, but everyone knew there were times he did not quite tell the whole story.

Hop attended Woodrow Wilson Elementary School. He later attended East Alton Wood River Community High School where he was a proud member of the Oiler Football Team. Mike graduated from EAWRCHS in 1966.

After graduation Hop went to work for Western Electric and in 1967, he enlisted in the United States Marines.

Michael served in Viet Nam, followed by three months at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. After being honorably discharged from the Marine Corp on Sept. 4, 1969 Hop returned to the Wood River, Illinois, area.

Unexpectedly, Michael, "that Wood River Guy" met and fell in love with "that Roxana Girl." On July 31, 1970 Michael Hopkins and Julie Cook were married at the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Wood River.

Graduating from Rival High Schools the competitive spirit resulted in many "lively" conversations. Hop and Julie just celebrated Fifty Years of Marriage, Commitment, Unforgettable Memories and Fifty Years of a love few people ever experience.

When the tough times came, he always told Julie, "We will do this like we always do…TOGETHER."

Hop worked for Amoco Oil in Wood River, Sugar Creek, Missouri, and Whiting, Indiana, where he retired in 1999.

Mike then accepted a position as a High Voltage Lineman for Northern Indiana Public Service Company in Goshen, Indiana.

He retired from NIPSCO after 10 years.

Hop was also a photographer who owned and operated with Julie "Picture This," a family photography business.

An avid reader and a History Buff Mike had a memory like a steel trap. His ongoing fascination of history and his gift for storytelling had his 12-year-old grandson sitting next to him, almost every night listening intently to his Papa's every word, eager to be just like him.

Hop was a "What you see is what you get" kind of guy." You always knew where you stood with him.

A United Methodist he lived by Faith and not by sight. Honor, Courage, and Commitment are the Core Values of a Marine. These were the values by which Michael Hopkins lived his life.

A tribute written by Granddaughter Kailyn best describes her Papa: "From the day I was born, he's fought for me. Thirty years of unconditional love. Always, ALWAYS coming through for me. Supporting me, tough-loving me, cheering me on. When I was little it was in ways I did not even understand. Ways that took me years to comprehend the true depth of. Growing up we always had "our stuff". Things like me making his coffee in the morning and laying out his diabetic supplies when I visited. Donut dates at Dunkin Donuts in Chesterton or Wood River Donut Shop & Angel Creme back home. Those were OUR times and I loved every moment of them. Sure, there were things the other kids joined in on, like motorcycle rides around the house on Crabtree. But they were always more special when it was my turn with him. He was my Papa & and I was his Ladybug. He was my world, my Hero.Moving forward in school and even with him 5-7 hours away he was so present in my life. He would visit and take me to the farm, teaching me about life there and how things operate. He taught me to fish and to hunt. The latter experience included a lesson on tree stands where I became terrified we would actually hit a deer. He was always there for grandparent's days, music recitals, sporting events, the list goes on. When I was the lead in a school play in 5th grade he was right there, smiling HUGE, with a bouquet of roses, ready to swoop me up and congratulate me. Forever my biggest fan. During my teenage years he taught me so many life lessons.

Some of my favorites were:

•Experiment but be safe and don't get caught.

•Always be punctual, if you're not it shows people you don't care about their time.

•Tell the adults what they wanna hear and do whatever you want later.

•Cussing is for people who don't have a good enough vocabulary to come up with better words.

He taught me about cars and how all the parts work together. How to change a tire, oil, how to cap off fluids, to check my tire pressure once a week and to clean my car out, vacuum it, and have pride in it.

Papa taught me about guns how to aim and shoot, deal with the recoil, and most importantly to be responsible with and around them. He taught me about musicians and songs I would have never known otherwise. I can't hear Peter, Paul, & Mary or Dan Fogelberg without thinking of him, and picturing us in one of his trucks, driving around town stopping through car lots while he tells me about cars and campers he's always wanted.

I could go on and on with special moments & memories but they all add up to one thing. The more I think about it my Papa taught me SO much of what I know. And he is SO much of who I am, right down to the ridiculous stubbornness. I without a doubt come from him. I guess the one lesson I didn't get was how to live without him."

Hop was an incredible man, devoted to his family and always putting them first. May we never forget "Freedom isn't Free." Many have paid the price.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Viola and Roy Glen Hopkins; sister, Barbara Hopkins; father-in-Law, Clinton Cook; son-in-Law, Travis O'Brien; and Grandma, Lena Sly.

Along with his wife , Julie; he is survived by eight children, Christy (Tim) Gegen (Wood River, IL), Libbi (Jason) Conway (Chesterton, IN), Lindsay O'Brien (Avon, IN) Ben Hopkins (Los Angeles, California), Michael Hopkins (Sturgis, MI), Jaclyn Hopkins (Avon, IN), Rod Hopkins (Avon, IN) Megan Hopkins, Fiancé Brandon Thompson (Indianapolis, IN); 10 Grandchildren, Kailyn, Abbey and Lauren Gegen, Dr. Kelsey Conway, Ethan and Seth Conway, Colton O'Brien, Camden, Ellie, and Cheyenne Hopkins.

Mike also leaves behind, two sisters, Rebecca Batson and Colleen (Tod) Marmino; his mother-In-Law, who he loved very much, Lavon Cook; Sister-In- Law, Carol Cook; Brother-In-Law, Jim Cook; and many extended family members.

The family would like to express their thanks to all who are serving their country and all who have served. Thanks for walking the walk.

Any messages for the family, memories and stories about Michael may be sent to mlhsomegaveall@gmail.com.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic a private family graveside service will be held later.

Contributions may be made in Michael's name to Semper Fi & America's Fund

