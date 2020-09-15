SOUTH ROXANA — Michael "Mike" Huff, 70, passed away and went to be with the Lord at 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, with his loving family by his side.

He was born on June 28, 1950, in Carrollton, Illinois, the son of the late Keith and Helen (Varble) Huff.

He married the former Joyce Owens on July 29, 1972, in Meadowbrook, Illinois, and she survives.

Other survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Tiffany Huff of Hartford, Illinois; a daughter and son-in-law, Kasey and Josh Clouse of Wood River, Illinois; four grandchildren, Kiersten Huff, Mya Eyers, Elizabeth Clouse, and Amelia Clouse; a brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Andrea Huff of Brighton, Illinois; his step-mother, Geraldine Huff of Bethalto; a step-brother and his wife, Rick and Bev Workman of East Alton; two step-sisters, Cindy Workman of East Alton, and Brenda and Jeff Mangers of Arizona; along with many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Mike was employed as a service technician at Sears for many years prior to his retirement. He was an active member at Crosspoint Church in Edwardsville. He loved the St. Louis Blues and spending time with his family.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. In celebration of his life, the family will hold a memorial visitation from 4 p.m. until time of memorial services at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at Crosspoint Church in Edwardsville.

Pastor Tony Rangel will officiate. Private inurnment will be at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana, Illinois.

Memorials are suggested to Crosspoint Church.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of cremation arrangements.