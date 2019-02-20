MICHAEL HUTCHINSON

ALTON — Michael Mark Hutchinson was born July 11, 1965 in Alton, Illinois to Loretta E. (Stewart) and Gerald R. Hutchinson.

He graduated from Springfield Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois. After graduation, he lived in Cincinnati, Ohio for a number of years where he married and had a son. He returned to Alton for a period of time before finally returning once again to Springfield. Wherever he lived, he was quick to help others and leave an impact.

Michael departed this life on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 in Springfield, Illinois preceded in death by his loving father, Gerald R. Hutchinson; sister, Jeanine and brother, Robert Hutchinson.

He is cherished and remembered by: his mother, Loretta E. (Stewart) Hutchinson; son, Michael M. Hutchinson Jr.; brother, Gerald A. Hutchinson; nephew, Gerald A. Hutchinson; niece, Catherine E. (Hutchinson) Jacobs and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation will convene Friday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Deliverance Temple Complex Church of God in Christ. Interment will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery. Online registry is available at www.harrisonfuneralchapel.com.