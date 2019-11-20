GODFREY — Michael L. "Fuzzy" Lawhon, 68, of Godfrey, Illinois, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

He was born Jan. 6, 1951 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Michael married Mary Dee Johnson May 28, 1983. She survives.

He graduated from Central High School in 1969, then attended Missouri Western University. Michael retired as District Superintendent with the Illinois American Water Company after 35 plus years.

He was a member of Alton, Illinois, Motor Boat Club. Michael was known for his love of music. He also enjoyed fishing and competed in many bass fishing tournaments. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy "Norman" and Beverly (Jeffers) Lawhon; and sister, Linda Harter.

Additional survivors include daughters, Robin Lynn-Godar (Michael) and Rebecca Lawhon; son, Timothy Lawhon (Rachel); grandchildren, Deonte, Ryan, Emma, Laneisha, Dane, Angel, James, Titus and Delilah; brother, Jeff Lawhon (Mary); brother-in-law, Terry Harter; also numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends

Farewell services are at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory with inurnment at Frazier Cemetery, Frazier, Missouri. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the .